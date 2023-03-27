Did Shakira & Piqué’s mom have a confrontation after Clara Chía’s affair was uncovered? - Report

There is a new update on the controversial divorce between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. A new insider revealed to The Sun that Piqué’s mom Montserrat Bernabeu, had knowledge of the romantic relationship between the soccer player and his new girlfriend Clara Chía, while he was still married to the Colombian singer.

It was also reported by El Popular that she even helped his son to cover up the affair. “It’s all because when the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chia began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué‘s parents have in Cabrils, Spain,” Spanish journalist Laura Fa claimed, adding that Shakira was really hurt when she found out Bernabeu “was an accomplice in hiding this new relationship.”

Pique’s father Joan Pique and mother Montserrat Bernabeu

The report details an alleged argument between Shakira and Piqué’s mom, sharing the statement of a close source to the celebrity family.

New information about the former couple comes just days after Piqué shared his side of the story in a recent interview, explaining that he is focused on his kids and he has no interest in changing the public’s perception after the scandal.

“I want to be faithful to myself. I’m not gonna waste money on cleaning up my image. The people that I love and worry about are the people that know me. The rest, I don’t care. I’m putting my energy on the people that are closest to me, and giving them what I have. I’m very happy. There’s been changes in my life and I’ve known how to preserve that happiness,” he said to El Pais.