How Stephanie Beatriz and Evelyn Barahona are championing Latina business owners

American-Argentinian actress Stephanie Beatriz shared she knows firsthand the power of resilience. As the daughter of immigrants, she grew up witnessing the dedication needed to succeed in the U.S. “This is why I feel such a connection to Latina entrepreneurs today,” said Beatriz, best known for her standout roles in Disney's Encanto and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “Their relentless hustle and strong vision remind me of the women I grew up with. And supporting them is my way of honoring their determination and ambition.” Today, Beatriz is using her platform to amplify the voices of Latina business owners, creating opportunities and legacies for their communities.

© Olivia Wong Stephanie Beatriz attends the Opening Night Performance Of "One Of The Good Ones" on March 17, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Evelyn Barahona, Senior Vice President of the USHCC Educational Fund, shares a similar passion. At the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), she provides Latina business owners with opportunities they have historically lacked. Barahona has dedicated her career to helping Hispanic women with the necessary resources to succeed. “Latina entrepreneurs face unique challenges. They are three times less likely to secure government and corporate contracts. When they do, the contracts are often smaller,” she explains, highlighting the systemic challenges Latina business owners face.

Barahona’s mission is even more critical when considering the larger economic picture. According to the recent U.S. Latina GDP Report, funded by Bank of America, U.S. Latinas contributed a staggering $1.3 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2021, growing over 50% in just a decade. This economic output is larger than the economies of all other states except California, Texas and New York, and Latina business owners are driving much of this growth. However, despite their economic contributions, Latinas continue to face barriers to accessing capital and growth opportunities.

“Latinas are growing their businesses and contributing to the economy at an extraordinary rate, yet they face significant challenges in accessing government and corporate contracts.” Evelyn Barahona

She emphasized the importance of preparing Latina entrepreneurs to meet the demands of corporate contracts and the steps needed to become “contract-ready.” With mentorship at the core of the USHCC’s efforts, Barahona works closely with business owners to help them achieve sustainable growth and access the capital they need to expand.

During our conversation with Barahona, she highlighted some of the key challenges Latina entrepreneurs face when trying to grow their businesses. She pointed out that “Latino-owned businesses have the lowest approval rates for business loans from national and local banks, and sometimes it's because they don't have their fundamentals in order, like financials or technology for managing invoicing.” These structural barriers, she said, often prevent Latina entrepreneurs from accessing the resources they need to succeed.

She continued, “We’ve seen incredible resilience from Latina business owners. They’re not just growing businesses; they’re building a legacy that often extends to their families and communities,” Barahona adds. This resilience and legacy building is at the heart of Beatriz and Barahona’s work to empower Latina business owners, inspiring hope and determination in all who hear their story.

“Many of these Latina business leaders are not just thinking of themselves. They are doing things for their families that have a multiplier effect, which ends up including their employees, who often become like family.” Evelyn Barahona

Joining forces to empower Latinas

Through their leadership, Beatriz and Barahona have joined forces to support Latina entrepreneurs across the U.S., providing mentorship, grants, and resources. Central to this effort is the Jefa-Owned campaign, a program under PepsiCo’s Juntos Crecemos initiative. Both women play an integral role in the campaign, which provides Latina business owners with the tools they need to thrive in a challenging business environment."

Beatriz’s campaign involvement stems from her experiences in the entertainment industry, where she navigated challenges without a mentor or guide. “I wish I’d had a program like Jefa-Owned for guidance back then,” she says.

“I know firsthand the value of receiving support when you’re first venturing out into something new. When I began acting, I had no connections and had to navigate everything on my own, so I understand how it feels just trying to land on your feet every day.” Stephanie Beatriz

Beatriz also told HOLA! that one of the biggest challenges for Latinas is access to capital. "Latina entrepreneurs often receive significantly less funding compared to their counterparts. Many Latina entrepreneurs are balancing managing their businesses with also handling family responsibilities - something I can personally relate to. The systemic barriers make the road tough, but despite that, these women remain resilient and continue to thrive, innovate, and push forward."

Latina business owners

The Jefa-Owned campaign has made a significant impact on Latina entrepreneurs, providing essential support that has helped them grow their businesses and expand their influence. Women like Ana Crolla of Dora’s Bakery and Bistro in Miami (a family-run business she opened during the pandemic) and Maria Gonzalez of Bistró Casa Azul a community-oriented establishment in New York have flourished through the program. Ana’s 100% gluten-free bakery and Maria’s premium Mexican cuisine have benefited from the financial support and mentorship offered by Jefa-Owned.

(L-R) Maria Gonzalez from Bistró Casa Azul in East Harlem, New York | Prisila Fuentes who runs Mi Tierra restaurant with her father | Ana Crolla the owner of Dora's Bakery and Bistro in Coral Gables, 100% gluten-free

Also, sisters Lorena and Luz Rodriguez who run the beloved Los Angeles fixture, Zingo Tacos Al Carbon and Prisila and Ezequiel Fuentes of Mi Tierra in Chicago have also received guidance and resources through the campaign. By providing these Latina entrepreneurs with the tools they need, Jefa-Owned is helping them build thriving businesses that serve their communities.

Beatriz hopes initiatives like Jefa Hour, a program encouraging communities to support Latina-owned restaurants, will continue to make a lasting impact. "I hope Jefa Hour creates a ripple effect of support for Latina-owned small businesses all year round," she said. When asked for words of advice, the actress reflected on her career: "One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in my career is to not be afraid to take up space. For so long, women have been conditioned to shrink themselves, to stay quiet, to not rock the boat. But your ideas, your voice, and your ganas are incredibly valuable. Know that you are capable of building something extraordinary. Surround yourself with people who believe in you, but more importantly, believe in yourself."

“I want Latina-owned small business owners to understand that they’re not alone in their struggles and that there’s a network of support ready to lift them up.” Stephanie Beatriz

Together, Barahona and Beatriz are helping to ensure that Latina entrepreneurs not only survive, but thrive in today’s competitive economy. With their shared commitment to mentorship, visibility, and community support, these business owners are building lasting legacies that will empower future generations.