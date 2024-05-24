Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero’s comedy podcast is produced by Wilmer Valderrama

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans have a new reason to celebrate as Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero, beloved hit show stars, are teaming up for a new comedy podcast titled “More Better with Stephanie and Melissa.” This exciting project, set to launch on May 30, is the latest addition to actor, producer, entrepreneur, and activist Wilmer Valderrama’s exclusive slate with iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network. My Cultura is dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and stories, and Valderrama, as a stakeholder, continues to be a driving force behind this initiative.

Produced by Valderrama’s company, WV Sound, “More Better” is a promise of personal insights, adulting advice, and plenty of laughter. Beatriz, known for her roles in “Encanto” and “In The Heights,” and Fumero, who has starred in “Digman!” and “Velma,” are not just stars, but relatable guides through the ups and downs of everyday life. With their genuine friendship and shared experiences, the duo aims to provide a relatable and entertaining escape for their audience, making them feel like they’re part of the conversation.

©Getty Images





Valderrama expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “It’s been a dream being able to collaborate with my dear friends Melissa and Stephanie. ‘More Better’ is the next chapter in elevating and expanding the Latino reach in mainstream media. I am beyond grateful for the partnership WV Sound has built with iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network and that we are continuing to deliver content that uplifts the voices of my community.”

Fumero shared her enthusiasm as well, saying, “I am so excited to partner with Wilmer, the whole My Cultura team, and the good folks at iHeart on this new venture of podcasting with one of my favorite people in the whole world, Stephanie Beatriz. I hope each week we can make you smile, laugh, feel seen, and maybe add a little joy to your day.”

Beatriz added her thoughts, highlighting the genuine and humorous dynamic between the two hosts: “Melissa and I are in a consistent and hilarious ongoing discussion: it’s been a part of my life since we first met almost ten years ago. We can’t wait to let listeners (and hopefully new friends!) come along as we try to get a little more better at… honestly everything! I wouldn’t call either of us an expert at anything really! But we’re willing to laugh at all of our failures and engage in bad grammar for this podcast.”

Listeners can expect a mix of hilarious anecdotes, embarrassing stories, and honest conversations as Beatriz and Fumero navigate the intricacies of adulthood.

“More Better” joins Valderrama’s other successful podcast productions with My Cultura, including “Essential Voices with Wilmer Valderrama” and “Date My Abuelita, First!”