Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore discuss their new show ‘Dr. Death’

Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore are opening up about their awaited new TV show. The pair star in the second season of “Dr. Death,” an anthology series exploring real life stories of surgeons and doctors that have been convicted of notorious crimes.

Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramirez in the series

The series’ second season follows a reporter (Moore) who falls in love with a doctor (Ramirez) that she’s writing a profile on. The doctor is named Paolo Macchiarini, a man who lied and manipulated his way through his prestigious career. “The show’s actually based on a podcast,” explained Moore in an appearance on The Today Show. “It was Benita, the character that I play, telling her own story in her own words.”

Ramirez discussed his experience making the show and the fact that Macchiarini is one of the darkest characters he’s ever played. When asked why he took this role over other similar dark roles that have been offered to him throughout his career, Ramirez said, “Well, because he fell in love with Mandy Moore,” prompting a laugh from the studio. Then, more seriously, he added, “There was a love story right at the core of the show. And I think that that’s what makes the entire series so special.”

More details about the second season of ‘Dr. Death’

“Dr. Death” was shot in New York, an opportunity that both Moore and Ramirez relished. Moore explained that this was a departure from her previous work, “This Is Us,” which earned her all manner of critical acclaim yet featured a decidely different tone. She’d also had just birth to a child. “And then of course, I read the first two episodes and was like, ‘Dang it, I really like this,'” she said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Dr. Death” co-stars Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, Jack Davenport, Judy Reyes, and more. It premieres on Peacock this December 21st, with all episodes available on the platform.