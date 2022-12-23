Jennifer Garner reunites with her ‘movie husband’ Edgar Ramirez

Every day there are more than 45000 flights and 2.9 million airline passengers, per FAA, but somehow, Jennifer Garner,50, and Edgar Ramirez, 45, ended up on the same flight. Adding more to the coincidence, she was seated right behind him.

The actors starred in the 2021 film Yes Day, playing a mother and father. Garner shared a photo of them on the flight with the biggest smiles on their face. “When you board a plane and your seatmate is your movie husband,” she wrote in the caption.

Yes Day also starred Jenna Ortega, who left the excited comment, “You’re kidding!!!!”

Fans were excited to see them together and were ready to see them in another film together. “This alone could be the setup for a rom-com,” wrote one user, “Time for a sequel!” Added another.

Others couldn’t deny how good they looked together, “Your movie husband is hot,” read one comment, “Hmmmmmm y’all look really cute together just sayin,” said another.

People have always loved the idea of the actors getting together. While the Venezuelan star is seemingly single, Garner has been linked to John Miller, on and off for the last four years.

While fans may never see them in a relationship off-screen, there is a Yes Day 2 sequel in the works. However, Ramirez doesn’t seem to be confirmed yet.

In 2021, Garner said she was “eager” to dive into the project. “Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait,” she said in a statement.

