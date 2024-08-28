Karol G's Con Cora Foundation launches initiative to support women in STEM: How to apply to a scholarship

Karol G's Con Cora Foundation, in collaboration with Geek Girls LatAm, is launching the "Con Cora Geek Girls Scholarships" initiative to empower women in STEM fields across Latin America. The scholarships will provide access to two online courses: Cátedra GGL: Desarrolla tu Ser, focused on self-empowerment, and Talentos 4.0: Potencia tu Hacer, which concentrates on mastering cutting-edge technologies.

This initiative expands the Con Cora Foundation's Becas Con Cora (Con Cora Scholarships) line of action, furthering its mission to empower women through education. Recipients will gain access to the largest network of women in STEM across Latin America and opportunities for certifications in Women's Leadership in STEM from Big Tech companies and universities. "Con Cora Geek Girls Scholarships" will be implemented in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

© Getty Images Karol G attends the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage)

The launch of "Con Cora Geek Girls Scholarships" is a testament to the Con Cora Foundation's commitment to positively impacting communities worldwide. This initiative, which extends to the same countries where the foundation previously partnered with Glasswing International on the "Rincón de la Calma" mental health initiative during the "Con Cora Tour," is set to inspire and bring hope to many.

The Con Cora Foundation focuses on two key areas of action. The first is dedicated to promoting equity, equality, and empowerment for women participating in its programs and projects. The second focuses on fostering profound transformation in the lives it touches. In addition, the organization has provided support for projects celebrating Latin American culture, empowering girls in STEM fields, and promoting women's sports, including sponsoring Tata Calderón in F2.

“It is a great milestone for Geek Girls LatAm to continue carrying out our purpose of inspiring, empowering, and connecting the female talent of Latin American women along with Con Cora Foundation through the region to strengthen leadership and STEM skills so more women can be an active part of the future and together we can contribute to closing gender gaps in Science and Technology areas,” stated Joanna Prieto, cofounder of Geek Girls LatAm.

Scholarship submissions are open now until September 4 at BecasCONCORAGGL.



Karol G's initiative aims to find talented, resilient, intelligent, resourceful, creative, and innovative people, demonstrating that the Latino community is more than flavorful gastronomy and great music. Although Latinas in STEM fields remain underrepresented, it is up to us to shed light on their accomplishments and talk about the fantastic women breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way.

