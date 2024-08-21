Karol G and Ed Sheeran spark collaboration rumors after snap shows them doing chores

Karol G spent the past two years touring the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Now, she is taking a well-deserved break. While she hasn't posted much on social media, she recently surprised fans by sharing a photo with Ed Sheeran.

While the world automatically thinks of collaboration when two artists appear together, the snap shows them ironing a t-shirt together. "For those wondering what I'm up to after the tour…" Karol G wrote. This everyday task seemed normal, but fans are convinced this is not just friends doing chores, but a hint to something big in the works.

© Getty Images Karol G performs on stage at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on July 20, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

The Colombian star is one of the most successful singers in Latin America, while the British singer is equally loved and considered an honorary Latino after featuring songs with J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Quevedo, Bad Bunny, Paulo Londra, and more.

© J Balvin

While we wait for more clues, fans can catch the "Bichota" singer on the fifth season of the Fortnite Festival; Karol G is the first Latina to join a roster of stars that includes Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Metallica, and more. The announcement was made on Fortnite's social media. The post shows an animation of Karol G alongside some of her musicians, who flank her on the stage. "Spread those positive vibes around like glitter with the star power of @karolg Fortnite Festival Season 5 is live now!" reads the caption.

Karol G also shared the news on her social media. "Fortnite is entering 'Bichota Season,' and you're not ready," she wrote.

J Balvin has also been featured in one of Fortnite's special events. In 2020, he participated in Fortnitemares, the yearly Halloween event. In addition to featuring a Karol G skin in the game, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, will host a playable concert inside the game this August 23rd.

© Getty Images Karol G performs during the European leg of her tour at The O2 Arena on June 18, 2024, in London, England.

The concert will be available from August 23rd through August 26. Karol G will perform some of her biggest hits, including "Oki Doki," "Cairo," "Provenza (Remix)," and "Qlona."