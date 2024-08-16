Karol G is Fortnite Festival's next featured artist

Karol G will be the star of the fifth season of Fortnite Festival, which launches today. She becomes the first Latina to join a roster of stars that includes Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Metallica, and more.

The announcement was made on Fortnite's social media, showing an animation of Karol G alongside some of her musicians, who flank her on the stage. "Spread those positive vibes around like glitter with the star power of @karolg Fortnite Festival Season 5 is live now!" reads the post's caption.

The video game issued a post detailing some of the features that will be available for players. “This season’s Premium Reward Track (available to purchase for 1,800 V-Bucks) lets fans unlock Karol G-themed items including the Bichota Season Karol G Outfit, the Bichota Mic, and the Bichota 6-String Guitar,” reads the post.

Karol G also shared the news on her social media. "Fortnite is entering 'Bichota Season' and you're not ready," she wrote.

In the past, J Balvin was also featured in one of Fortnite's special events. In 2020, he was a part of Fortnitemares, the yearly Halloween event.

Aside from featuring a Karol G skin in the game, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, will host a playable concert inside the game, which will take place this August 23rd.

How to watch Karol G's concert

© Kristy Sparow Karol G in her concert in France

Fortnite Festival is a very cool moment, presenting an opportunity for non-gamers to get involved with one of the most famous games in the world. Still, it can be a challenge to navigate these waters as a Karol G fan who has no experience with games.

The concert will be available from August 23rd through August 26, with Karol G performing some of her biggest hits, which include "Oki Doki," "Cairo", "Provenza (Remix)" and "Qlona."

To access Fortnite Festival, you must download the video game app. Once it's installed, click on the Fortnite Festival Main Stage tile located on the main menu, which will become available closer to the concert date.