Karol G says goodbye to her iconic blue hair in emotional message: ‘An era I will never forget’

Karol G is ready for a big change! The Colombian singer, who is known for her incredible talent and her iconic blue hair, has decided that its time for something different.

The singer has shared with her fans and followers that she is ready to change her look, admitting in an emotional statement, that her blue hair had a lot of significance for her personal and professional life.

The musician confessed that it was time for a change, and decided to reflect on a recent vacation to say goodbye to her blue hair, revealing that it also represents a more personal farewell following big success and emotional heartache, as she prepares to dive into a new phase of her life.

“To say goodbye, my hair and I decided to go on vacation to places on my bucket list, I took my friends with me,” Karol G wrote. “With tears because we are saying goodbye to all our past, an era I will never forget, of people that I loved, of so much pain and immaturity, of evolution and success.”

Karol G revealed throuth a heartful message on Instagram that her iconic BLUE HAIR ERA HAS ENDED. 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/6rK7dSQwa8 — Karol G UP | (@KarolGUP) July 31, 2022

She continued, confessing that she is saying goodbye to “people that I cared about but were not good for me.” The singer is also marking the fact that she is at the top of her career, sharing how grateful she is for her sold out tours and declaring that she will continue to work hard.

She also shared her last photo with blue hair and said she is ready for whatever the future brings, with fans already speculating about what she will do next and asking her to bring back her blonde, as she recently performed in Tomorrowland covering her hair.