Four Latinas excelling in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

The Hispanic and Latinx communities are filled with talented people from all paths and careers. Our people are resilient, intelligent, resourceful, creative, innovative, and the world is taking notice.

When people talk about our culture, they tend to point out our gastronomy and music; however, there is a universe within the Hispanic and Latinx community that is yet to be explored. Most North Americans are witnessing how Latinos and Latinas are working their way to the top and how significant is our influence in the United States is.

Although Latinas in STEM fields remain underrepresented is up to us to shed light on their names and talk about the fantastic women breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way.

Find below a list of four trailblazers Latinas excelling in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

Science

Sabrina Gonzalez Paterski

Role: Faculty-Physics Professor tenure-track, Perimeter Institute

Sabrina Gonzalez Pasterski is a self-described “proud first-generation Cuban-American and Chicago Public Schools alumna.“ Born on June 3, 1993, Gonzalez Pasterski is a theoretical physicist from Chicago who studies high energy physics. After finishing her undergraduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a 5.00 GPA, earning a Ph.D. from Harvard University, and becoming a PCTS Postdoctoral Fellow at Princeton University, she was named the next Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking.

Sabrina started making headlines at the age of 13 when she built an entire fixed-wing single-engine plane called the N5886Q. “At 10, I had bought an engine rebuild stand, cheap eBay red-tagged (damaged) crankcase/crankshaft/cylinders/pistons/etc. to repeatedly practice building and tearing down an O-200A engine in the foyer outside my bedroom,” she wrote on her website.

Although Gonzalez Pasterski is not on social media, she has a YouTube channel called PhysicsGirl.

Technology

Stephanie Castillo