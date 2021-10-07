‘Shef’ helps immigrants and refugees to bring the vibrancy of Latin American foods to your neighborhood

Co-founders Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia are helping immigrants and refugees to bring the vibrancy of their culture to your neighborhood through Shef, an online marketplace established to help them make a meaningful income by creating and selling homemade meals.

Shef Co-founders Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia

During Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, Shef is making it a little easier for us to taste authentic Latin American cuisine. From New York to Los Angeles, cooks across the nation can share their nutritious meals, and you can have a bite —or two— as soon as today!

Shef Tania was born in Cancun, MX, “The memories that evoke me to cook are the smoke from the open fire, and upholding my mama and abuelita’s cooking of traditional Mayan dishes at family gatherings. Ko’ox janal! Let’s go to eat!”

If you live in Los Angeles, you should try Jorge’s food. He learned to cook by watching and helping his mother cook delicious and flavorful meals, including pork belly, Mexican veggie tacos, and guacamole with chips.

Are you in Washing, D.C? No problem! D.C.-based baker Caitlin combines her love for baking with her upbringing in a Latinx kitchen. She shares a wide array of Latin-inspired baked goods with her local community, including salted caramel brownies, peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, and so much more.

Although this is not a battle between the west and east coast, you need to try New Yorker Laura baked goods. Laura is inspired by the diversity of New York City and her experience working in well-known restaurants across the city. Her passion for learning and growing is one of the main ingredients to create a wide variety of sweets like Mexican chocolate milk Jell-O, Spain-inspired Alfajores, and more.