Converse unveils ‘Mi Gente, Mi Barrio’ campaign and capsule collection celebrating Latinx heritage

Converse is the latest brand to join the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The shoe company introduces Mi Gente, Mi Barrio (my people, my neighborhood), an initiative and collection meant to recognize and support the Hispanic and Latinx community and its creative vibrancy and spirit.

The Mi Gente, Mi Barrio capsule collection, takes inspiration and pays homage to the bold, expressive graphic posters and advertisements that are the unmistakable hallmarks of the storefront windows that define bodegas and mercados. The collection is created by and for the community and features classic Converse styles like the Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All-Star.

©Converse



The campaign features the collection worn by select LatinX Converse All-Stars agents of change. The brand selected these individuals to represent the project based on their service to their community.

To reinvestment back into the community, Converse also partnered with Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit organization working to inspire young girls and gender expansive youth through mentorship and the power of photography. Photographer and Las Fotos Project alum Thalia Gochez got the opportunity to shoot the campaign while serving as a mentor to Converse All-Star creator and Las Fotos Project student Romina Estrada.

©Converse



The initiative also includes a series of exuberant murals painted by select Converse All-Star artists in Los Angeles; Mexico City; Santiago, Chile; and Lima, Peru.

Converse’s Mi Gente, Mi Barrio is part of the brand’s commitment to supporting youth movements for positive social change. Since 2020, Converse has committed $400,000 to support local community organizations in two key markets, the brand’s hometown of Boston and Los Angeles.

As informed by the company, annual grants are dedicated to serving LatinX youth, including Las Fotos Project, Homeboy Art Academy, Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory in Los Angeles, and Chica Project and ZUMIX in Boston.