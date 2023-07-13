Stephanie Beatriz embodies the essence of a true warrior in Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ series

Get ready for some high-octane, post-apocalyptic action because Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV show is revving up for its big debut! With just a few weeks to go until the premiere, a brand-new trailer has dropped, giving us our most thrilling look yet at the vehicular combat series‘ live-action adaptation.

Although previous teasers gave a glimpse of what’s coming, this latest reveal cranks up the excitement to 11. Anthony Mackie’s “motor-mouthed outsider” takes center stage as he battles through a wasteland of destruction, accompanied by the fierce and fabulous Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet.

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet

Meet Quiet, the untamed force of nature that stalks the streets as a relentless and daring car thief. With an unrivaled blend of raw talent and unyielding determination, she unleashes her insatiable hunger for adrenaline-fueled action. Every move she makes is an electrifying spectacle, driven by an instinct honed to perfection.

Quiet embodies the essence of a true warrior. Her skills are unmatched, leaving a trail of awe and disbelief in her wake. Fearlessly facing danger head-on, she embraces violence to claim her desires irresistibly. No obstacle can deter her unwavering pursuit of what she craves.

Yet beneath her tough exterior lies a wounded soul, bearing the weight of deep-seated trauma. In a world that offers no respite, Quiet battles to find her rightful place, torn between her feral nature and the need for solace. Every heartbeat pulses with a relentless quest for purpose, her journey marked by triumph and heartache.

And let’s not forget the iconic villain Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett and played by Samoa Joe), who will wreak havoc on our screens.

The trailer has heart-pumping action scenes, from cars racing through deserted streets to epic shootouts in a shopping mall. We even glimpse the stunning Neve Campbell as Raven and the talented Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone.

With all these incredible cast members and a gripping storyline written by Michael Jonathan Smith (of Cobra Kai fame), Twisted Metal is set to be a must-watch event.

So mark your calendars for July 27th when the series makes its debut in the US. We can’t wait to see what kind of mayhem and madness unfolds on the screen. Stay tuned!