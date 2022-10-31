Lin-Manuel Miranda dresses as a caterpillar to perform ‘Encanto’ songs for the first time

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon made everyone’s night with their hilarious performance of a medley of Encanto songs. Miranda appeared on October 29 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, lending his voice for the first time to the film’s hit songs “Dos Oruguitas,” “Surface Pressure,” “The Family Madrigal“ and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

During the show Fallon revealed the movie’s soundtrack sold over 1 million copies and has “topped the Billboard 200 chart for nine weeks.” In addition to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno“ which is to date Disney’s biggest song of all time since ”Let It Go“ from Frozen.

Fallon presented Miranda with a caterpillar costume. After dressing up, he and Fallon began singing the medley while changing costumes. At the end of the adorable performance, Fallon reminded viewers that all these songs were written by Miranda.

The mastermind behind Encanto’s soundtrack

The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner wrote eight original songs for the computer-animated musical fantasy film, including “The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, and cast. “Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz. “Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow.

“What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz. “All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, and Maluma. “Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives, and “Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra.

The film

The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy movie celebrates Colombia’s culture and charm, and its characters tell a beautiful story about family, togetherness, traditions, and how our individuality makes us magical.