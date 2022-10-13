An NYC experience lets you go inside the house of ‘Encanto’s magical house

You can now visit La Familia Madrigal! CAMP brought the magic of Walt Disney Animation Studios‘ Academy Award-winning Encanto to New York City! The impressive and detail oriented 6,000 square foot experience, inspired by the film and created in collaboration with Disney, will transport families into the beloved world of la casita.

Families are allowed to talk about Bruno while enjoyin an enchanting and exciting hour-long visit to the Madrigals‘ Casita, filled with candlelight, cumbia, and magic.

Visitors can climb up and around Antonio’s rainforest, spin through Isabela’s flower-filled room, slide down into the Courtyard, and more. Interactive scenes inspired by the film and uniquely created for this experience, including Luisa’s and Pepa’s never-before-seen rooms and cousin Dolores‘ Soundscape Door.

The voices of Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel) and María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma) welcome you to the Encanto x CAMP experience, joined by the voices of John Leguizamo (Bruno) and Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio) throughout the show, bringing the magic of the film to life.

If you want to remember the experience forever, you and yours can go shopping in the Encanto town square (La Placita) for exclusive, bespoke, and customizable character-based clothing, books, and colorful felt jewelry, all displayed in a series of beautiful merchant carts.

Don’t worry about the music because your family can dance to live counselor-led singalongs to the film’s favorite tunes like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” throughout the show. And don’t forget the family photo that captures the magical gifts as a keepsake of your visit.