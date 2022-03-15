Lin-Manuel Miranda has a made-up cure for people wanting to take a break from the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack

Lin-Manuel Miranda is totally fine if you want to take a break from Encanto’s soundtrack! The actor, producer, singer, and songwriter understands how annoying it can be listening to the same songs on repeat for weeks; therefore, he wants to help people with a magical solution.

Miranda appeared on a Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit to present a made-up cure for anyone fed up with “Dos Oruguitas” or “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

“Have the songs of Encanto brought your life to a joy-filled yet grinding halt?” asks Miranda in the parody. “Well, now there’s hope. Encantix, the only prescription medication clinically proven to curb your cravings for the Encanto soundtrack.”

According to Miranda, Encantix —not an actual medication— works by inserting one pill into each ear. “Take a break from the sonic delights of national treasure Lin-Manuel Miranda,” he jokes.

All jokes aside, Encanto celebrates Colombia’s culture and charm, and its characters tell a beautiful story about family, togetherness, traditions, and how our individuality makes us magical.

In a conversation with HOLA! USA, Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal) said that having Encanto 2 isn’t a crazy idea, but time would tell what’s next. “I don’t think that that’s a crazy idea. I believe that we have to wait because we just got nominated for the Oscars. And then we have to wait for the Grammys. And then we have so many things happening this year. But I think is not a crazy idea, and I also think that would be awesome. To not only do Encanto 2 but also take it to Broadway,” she said.