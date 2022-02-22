Disneyland includes ‘Encanto’ in their upcoming night-bright Main Street Electrical Parade

Encanto is Disneyland parade’s latest addition! As we previously reported an Encanto’s Disneyland attraction is in the talks thanks to multi-hyphenate star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The actor, singer-songwriter, playwright, and film director already suggested that Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek have the film’s magical house inside the theme park.

Although it is unknown if Chapek, a.k.a our unbottled genie, will grant Miranda’s wishes, he has referred to Encanto as “the company’s new animated franchise” —which technically means that more things are coming. Among those things is the inclusion of the animated film’s characters in the park’s upcoming night-bright Main Street Electrical Parade.

©GettyImages



A Disney-themed boat celebrating the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade sails by the Balboa Bay Club during the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicks off in Newport Beach, on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

The Happiest Place on Earth and iconic after-dark parade will host thousands of guests in Anaheim, California, on April 22, 2022, to delight them with a one-of-a-kind procession as bright as the sun and glowy as the moon.

The blinky-blinky and playful Main Street Electrical Parade is also celebrating its 50th anniversary; therefore, besides Encanto, the charming cameos will include Raya and the Last Dragon, Elliott from Pete’s Dragon, Coco, The Princess and the Frog and the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio.

“This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence, drawing inspiration from the original design of classic ‘Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Mary Blair’s iconic art style on ‘it’s a small world,’” the theme park informed, referring to Encanto’s dual-sided float.