Ice Spice will make her acting debut alongside Denzel Washington

Dominican American rapper-turned-phenomenon Ice Spice is poised to make her mark on the silver screen, with her acting debut in Spike Lee’s upcoming English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller “High and Low.”

Ice Spice’s journey to Hollywood comes on the heels of her meteoric rise in the music world. Bursting onto the scene with her infectious single “Munch (Feelin’ U),” she quickly captivated audiences with her unique blend of style and substance.

Collaborations with heavyweights like Pink Pantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with, culminating in four Grammy nominations this year, including nods for Best Rap Song and Best New Artist.

As she prepares to conquer yet another layer of entertainment, Ice Spice’s debut album, “Y2K,” is hotly anticipated, promising to showcase the breadth of her talent and creativity.

In the film “High and Low,” Ice Spice joins a star-studded cast led by the incomparable Denzel Washington. This marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee. Their reunion promises to be electrifying, with Lee’s visionary direction and Washington’s commanding presence setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Produced in partnership with Apple Original Films and A24, “High and Low” is poised to make waves both in theaters and on streaming platforms. With a script penned by Lee and Alan Fox, the film promises to be a fresh take on Kurosawa’s classic, blending Lee’s signature style with suspense, drama, and social commentary elements.

Behind the scenes, the project boasts a powerhouse team of producers, including Todd Black of Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures. Lee will serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks, ensuring that his vision for the film remains true to its roots while pushing boundaries and challenging audiences. Peter Guber of Mandalay Pictures, Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington of Juniper Productions are joining the ranks of producers.

“High and Low” is set to be a defining moment in both Ice Spice’s career and the cinematic landscape at large, solidifying her status as a true triple threat in the entertainment world.