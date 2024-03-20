Is Kanye West releasing a new song with Ice Spice?

Kanye West seems to be ready to try some of Ice Spice’s star power. The rapper showed his interest in working with the young musician after a collaboration with Nicki Minaj failed to happen. Nicki was originally featured in Kanye’s ‘New Body’ track, however, the collaboration was not released in the end and the rapper has been trying to find a new verse.

And while fans of the pair have shown their excitement in the collaboration, it seems the song will not be released with Ice Spice either. The rapper revealed that he sent the track to Ice Spice and Doja Cat. “Let’s see who sounds best,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

‘New Body’ was first created in 2019, with leaks surfacing online, but fans have been encouraging Kanye to release the song officially. The rapper revealed that “Ice Spice sent a verse in” for the song, but their teams didn’t reach an agreement.

“Her team is saying we can’t use it,” Kanye claimed, making fans believe that the song might not be officially out any time soon. Ice Spice previously praised Kanye for his discography, and chose him as the “GOAT hip-hop producer,” during an interview with Complex back in 2023.

Fans of the pair took to social media to show their interest in a collaboration, before the release of Kanye’s latest album ‘Vultures,’ but the musician was not part of the project. “I speak for EVERYONE when I say we want ICE SPICE on Kanye West’s & Ty Dolla Sign’s ”VULTURES“ album,” one person wrote at the time, while someone else commented, “Would be fire.”