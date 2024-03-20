Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian twinning in metallic bikini

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori continue to make headlines. The pair were recently spotted together for the first time, with Kim joined by her kids with ex-husband Kanye West, while the pair watched the latest performance of the rapper following the release of his new album ‘Vultures.’

This time the reality star and the Australian architect are linked again, but for their fashion choices. Bianca was photographed wearing a revealing ensemble, during her latest outing with Kanye in Los Angeles, showing off her figure in a metallic bikini and her signature short hair slicked back.

Fans of the Kardashians were quick to point out the similarities, as Kim previously wore a similar bikini in Miami, and even paired the bikini with matching pants during one of her nights out, turning the beachwear into a fun outfit.

During her latest date with Kanye, Bianca completed her look with clear heels and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including blue eyeshadow and a soft pink lip. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy wore a micro skirt on top and stepped out with her husband.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore an all-black ensemble, including a black sweatshirt and baggy pants. He also wore matching boots, dark sunglasses, and a silver necklace. The celebrity couple have been spotted on multiple dates recently around LA, with Bianca showing off her signature revealing ensembles.

However, she seems to have changed her wardrobe, as last year she had been photographed in sheer bodycons and nude illusion dresses. Now Bianca seems to be going for a different look, as she has been wearing different bandeau tops and short dresses, seemingly experimenting with more outfits.