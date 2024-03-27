Ice Spice is the first Latina celebrity guest on this season of ‘Hot Ones’

Bronx-born rapper Ice Spice is set to ignite screens as she joins the scorching lineup of Hot Ones guests. The popular YouTube talk show, hosted by Sean Evans, is renowned for its fiery interviews conducted over a plate of progressively spicier chicken wings. Ice Spice, whose Dominican heritage adds an extra layer of flavor to her persona, will be the first Latina celebrity to grace the 23rd season of the show. Previous seasons include Cardi B, Anitta, and Jenna Ortega.

For those unfamiliar with Hot Ones, the concept is simple yet sizzling. Celebrities answer probing questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings, leading to candid revelations.

When will Ice Spice drop her debut album?

Earlier this month, Ice Spice tantalized fans by announcing her debut album, signaling a significant milestone in her career. Many expect that the rapper will use Hot Ones’ platform to release more details and an intimate glimpse into the artist behind the music.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, told the hosts of Hoda & Jenna, the album is dropping in “this year” and will be out “soon.” Excited for the future, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, revealed the name of it, “I’m so excited. It’s called Y2K,” she said. We can also expect some exciting collaborations. Spice, who has already collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj, Rema, and Lil Tjay, said “Of course” there would be more on the album. One that she is particularly excited about. “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like, two days ago,” she explained.

For fans eager to witness Ice Spice’s fiery interview, mark your calendars for Thursday, March 28th, at 11 a.m. ET. Tune in to the Hot Ones YouTube channel @FirstWeFeast for what promises to be an unforgettable episode.