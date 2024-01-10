Spotify reveals ‘2024 Artists to Watch’ from Viva Latino, R&B, Pop, and more

Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming platform, has recently revealed its 2024 Artists to Watch lists across various genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, country, rock, indie, folk, and dance. This year, the streaming giant has gone a step further by sharing the 2024 selection of artists, including the top 10 artists per genre.

Spotify has been using its various popular and influential playlist brands, including Viva Latino, RapCaviar, and Hot Country, to identify and promote emerging artists for several years now. These playlists have become a go-to source for music fans to discover new talent and stay ahead of the curve. With the announcement of the 2024 Artists to Watch lists, Spotify is once again proving its commitment to supporting and promoting emerging artists.

The 2024 Artists to Watch lists are curated by Spotify’s editors and algorithmic recommendations. The lists feature a diverse range of up-and-coming talent across various genres, from rising stars to underground sensations. The new Artist to Watch playlist will be the go-to destination for music fans seeking new talent across different genres.

The 2024 Artists to Watch lists are not only an excellent source for music fans, but they also significantly boost the careers of the featured artists. In the past, being included in one of Spotify’s influential playlists has led to significant exposure and success for artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Read below Spotify’s 2024 Artists to Watch list

Pop Rising

Aidan Bissett

Alexander Stewart

bludnymph

Emei

Isabel LaRosa

Matt Hansen

Meg Smith

METTE

SNOW WIFE

Teddy Swims

Hot Country

Anne Wilson

Dylan Gossett

Graham Barham

Lauren Watkins

Mackenzie Carpenter

Matt Schuster

Michael Warren

Owen Riegling

Sam Barber

Wyatt Flores

Viva Latino

Ballakath

Chino Pacas

Dei V

Estevie

Gonzy

Jasiel Nunez

Junior Zamora

Saiko

Xavi

Yami Safdie

Juniper

Bo Staloch

Chance Pena

hey, nothing

Jack Van Cleaf

Kara Jackson

Mon Rovia

Paris Paloma

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Searows

Tiny Habits

New Noise

Amira Elfeky

Destroy Boys

Jack Kays

Jhariah

julie

Scowl

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

The Beaches

The Last Dinner Party

ThxSoMch

R&B Rising

Amaria

Bellah

Chxrry22

Elmiene

Jordan Ward

Khamari

Lekan

Leon Thomas

Naomi Sharon

Tyla

Mint

Argy

BUNT.

DBN Gogo

HoneyLuv

Knock2

LP Giobbi

Mochakk

Sammy Virji

Shermanology

Uncle Waffles

Lorem

Abby Sage

bar italia

Chappell Roan

Frost Children

Hannah Jadagu

hemlocke spring

Provoker

sign crushes motorist

waterbaby

Wisp

Most Necessary

310babii

41

BabyDrill

BigXthaPlug

Hunxho

Lay Bankz

ODUMODUBLVCK

Skilla Baby

That Mexican OT

Veeze