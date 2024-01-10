Spotify reveals ‘2024 Artists to Watch’ from Viva Latino, R&B, Pop, and more

Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming platform, has recently revealed its 2024 Artists to Watch lists across various genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, country, rock, indie, folk, and dance. This year, the streaming giant has gone a step further by sharing the 2024 selection of artists, including the top 10 artists per genre.
Spotify has been using its various popular and influential playlist brands, including Viva Latino, RapCaviar, and Hot Country, to identify and promote emerging artists for several years now. These playlists have become a go-to source for music fans to discover new talent and stay ahead of the curve. With the announcement of the 2024 Artists to Watch lists, Spotify is once again proving its commitment to supporting and promoting emerging artists.
The 2024 Artists to Watch lists are curated by Spotify’s editors and algorithmic recommendations. The lists feature a diverse range of up-and-coming talent across various genres, from rising stars to underground sensations. The new Artist to Watch playlist will be the go-to destination for music fans seeking new talent across different genres.
The 2024 Artists to Watch lists are not only an excellent source for music fans, but they also significantly boost the careers of the featured artists. In the past, being included in one of Spotify’s influential playlists has led to significant exposure and success for artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Read below Spotify’s 2024 Artists to Watch list
Pop Rising
- Aidan Bissett
- Alexander Stewart
- bludnymph
- Emei
- Isabel LaRosa
- Matt Hansen
- Meg Smith
- METTE
- SNOW WIFE
- Teddy Swims
Hot Country
- Anne Wilson
- Dylan Gossett
- Graham Barham
- Lauren Watkins
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Matt Schuster
- Michael Warren
- Owen Riegling
- Sam Barber
- Wyatt Flores
Viva Latino
- Ballakath
- Chino Pacas
- Dei V
- Estevie
- Gonzy
- Jasiel Nunez
- Junior Zamora
- Saiko
- Xavi
- Yami Safdie
Juniper
- Bo Staloch
- Chance Pena
- hey, nothing
- Jack Van Cleaf
- Kara Jackson
- Mon Rovia
- Paris Paloma
- Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- Searows
- Tiny Habits
New Noise
- Amira Elfeky
- Destroy Boys
- Jack Kays
- Jhariah
- julie
- Scowl
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- The Beaches
- The Last Dinner Party
- ThxSoMch
R&B Rising
- Amaria
- Bellah
- Chxrry22
- Elmiene
- Jordan Ward
- Khamari
- Lekan
- Leon Thomas
- Naomi Sharon
- Tyla
Mint
- Argy
- BUNT.
- DBN Gogo
- HoneyLuv
- Knock2
- LP Giobbi
- Mochakk
- Sammy Virji
- Shermanology
- Uncle Waffles
Lorem
- Abby Sage
- bar italia
- Chappell Roan
- Frost Children
- Hannah Jadagu
- hemlocke spring
- Provoker
- sign crushes motorist
- waterbaby
- Wisp
Most Necessary
- 310babii
- 41
- BabyDrill
- BigXthaPlug
- Hunxho
- Lay Bankz
- ODUMODUBLVCK
- Skilla Baby
- That Mexican OT
- Veeze