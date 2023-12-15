A pioneer move in the Latin music industry: Tainy releases ‘DATA’ (INSTRUMENTAL)

The long-awaited debut album from renowned Latin American producer Tainy is here, ‘DATA’ (Instrumental). What a year for the global star! Tainy’s debut album ‘DATA’ recieved a nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Musica Urbana Album. He is the favorite to win the category that was recently introduced by the Academy in 2022. Bad Bunny was the inaugural winner with his 2020 album ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo.’

Once again, the Puerto Rican producer and songwriter makes history by releasing an instrumental version of his debut album. ‘DATA’ is already recieving recognition. It has been named top 3 Best Album of the Year by Rolling Stone US and #1 Best Album of the Year by Rolling Stone Español. He continues to push boundaries showcasing once again why he is considered one of the most innovative producers of his generation.

Photo Credit: Neon16

TAINY IS THE FIRST LATIN PRODUCER TO SHARE HIS INSTRUMENTALS PUBLICLY

This marks Tainy as the first Latin producer to share his instrumentals with the public. While the original album showcased the magic of Tainy’s powerful collaborations with top-notch artists, Myke Towers, Arcángel, Wisin & Yandel, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Julieta Venegas and Chencho Corleone, among others, this ‘instrumental’ album provides a deeper understanding and a powerfull platform for music creation. It ratifies Tainy’s status as the best in the business, as well as one of the most forward-thinking architects in today’s global music scene.

THE INTRUMENTAL VERSION OF TAINY’S 20 TRACKS

The instrumental versions of the 20 tracks on ‘DATA’ offer a more profound sonic tour into TAINY’s mind-blowing soundscapes. Precision, clarity, and meticulous attention to detail showcase TAINY’s appetite for experimentation and his ability to break through genre barriers in a profoundly cinematic and exciting album.

Obstáculo (instrumental) PASASIEMPRE(instrumental) Todavía (instrumental) FANTASMA | AVC (instrumental) MOJABI GHOST (instrumental) 11 Y ONCE (instrumental) desde las 10 (Kany’s Interlude) (instrumental) mañana (instrumental) BUENOS AIRES (instrumental) COLMILLO (instrumental) LA BABY (instrumental) me jodi... (instrumental) VOLVER (instrumental) EN VISTO (instrumental) Lo Siento BB: (instrumental) si preguntas por mi (instrumental) Sci-Fi (instrumental) CORLEONE INTERLUDE (instrumental) PARANORMAL (instrumental) SACRIFICIO (instrumental)

TAINY’S POWERFUL WAYS TO ENGAGE WITH HIS AUDIENCE

This new release is innovative in its use of powerful ways to engage with the audience: content creation, sampling, rapping, and more at their CONSIDERATION. It is an immersive process where fans can appreciate his creative and musical process while becoming an integral part of it. It opens doors for content creating at all levels fostering, a closer relationship with Tainy’s work. It is the perfect platform to consolidate and incentivize collaboration.

Undoubtedly the most successful Latin American producer globally, TAINY bridges the gap between Latin and mainstream audiences. His collaborations with megastars like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Kali Uchis, and Selena Gomez, among others, contributed significantly to the genre’s international success.

WHERE CAN YOU SEE TAINY LIVE IN 2024?

Tainy continues to break records as the only producer to sit at the #1 spot on the Billboard charts for 117 weeks. The hitmaker was also named one of Billboard’s Top ten producers of the 21st century. In June of 2023, Tainy released his debut album, DATA, which has amassed over 2 Billion Streams and debuted at #3 globally on Spotify, and is now nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Musica Urbana Album.

With ‘DATA’ (Instrumental), he is set to make history and break records, paving the way for ‘Data Loading,’ his first-ever show at El Choliseo on January 5, 2024, to celebrate his career.