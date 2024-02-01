Ice Spice confirms her debut album will be out in 2024 with a ‘crazy collaboration’

Ice Spice’s official debut LP is coming this year. The afro-latina who grew up in the Bronx, New York City, confirmed the exciting news with Hoda & Jenna, revealing that she already has the perfect name for it.



The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose mom is Dominican, told the hosts, the album is dropping in “this year” and will be out “soon.” Excited for the future, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, revealed the name of it, “I’m so excited. It’s called Y2K,” she said.

While Y2K fashion and cultural trends prevalent during the late 1990s and early 2000s have had a huge comeback, Ice Spice has a special connection to it. She was literally born on YTK, “that’s why I decided to name it that,” Spice, who was born on January 1, 2000, explained.

We can also expect some exciting collaborations. Spice, who has already collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj, Rema, and Lil Tjay, said “Of course” there would be more on the album. One that she is particularly excited about. “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like, two days ago,” she explained.

While it’s the first time Ice Spice has talked about it with the press, she shared the news with her social media followers last year in November. The “Deli” singer shared photos of her lower back tattoo with the caption, “Y2K! ?/?/24.”



Ice Spice gave fans a taste of what fans can expect on her next album last Friday with the single, “Think U The Shit (Fart).” Fans believe it’s a diss track at Latto, as the rappers have been going back and forth for the last year.

