Renata Notni hid her allergy to horses while making ‘Zorro’

Renata Notni is excited for her new show, “Zorro.” The series premiered on Prime Video and is a modern take on the story of the legendary character, starring herself and Miguel Bernadeu. In an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Notni discussed the series, her character, and her allergy to horses, which was a little troublesome in a TV show centered in the Wild West.

“We’ve seen many versions of Zorro but this one is modern, fresh, full of action, diversity, fighting. The thing that I loved the most about this new version is that every single female role in this story is very powerful and important,” she said, excited. “Lolita, my character, she’s a modern woman. She breaks stereotypes. She doesn’t try to fit into society rules.”

When speaking about getting cast for the series, Notni revealed that she kept it a secret from the crew that she’s allergic to horses. “They freaked out,” she said once the crew learned of her allergies. “They were like ‘This is not happening. She’s always with a horse!’” Notni reassured them and said that nothing too bad was going to happen to her. “Worse case scenario, I would look like a different person,” she said, prompting laughs from the audience.

Clarkson seemed shocked at the story. “I love actors,” she said, revealing that she’d never met actors until she started doing her show. Now she knows that they all lie in order to get cast in roles.

Learn more about ‘Zorro’

“Zorro” follows Diego de la Vega (Bernadeu) as he returns home to California in the mid 1800 after studying abroad.

“I think we did a good job mixing action with comedy and it does feel epic, but it also talks about all these universal topics. I really believe everyone can connect with it. Our objective is to have whole families watching it together. It’s so important to bring people together this way,“ explained Notni to Variety.

“Zorro” is streaming on Prime Video.

