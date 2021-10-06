Get to know Renata Notni: The Mexican actress starring in ‘El Dragón’ and Diego Boneta’s girlfriend

Renata Notni is only 26 years old, but she has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years. You might know her for the Netflix show El Dragón (The Dragon: The Return of a Warrior) or for being Diego Boneta’s (Luis Miguel: the series) girlfriend.

However, Notni has an impressive resume, and after starring in productions with international projection, her career is skyrocketing, and people can’t get enough of her.

Renata Notni attends to Red Carpet of Platino Awards 2021 on October 03, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

Notni is poised to conquer all aspects of the entertainment industry with her innate talent for acting.

At the age of, six Notni began modeling in advertising campaigns. The Cuernavaca native always dreamed of becoming an artist; therefore, she started her training at the well-known Televisa Center for Artistic Education (CEA in Spanish). She got her first role in the telenovela Código postal (Postal Code) in 2006.

The following year she participated in the Mexican drama series La Rosa de Guadalupe, Por Amar sin ley, Vecinos, among others. The actress also debuted on the big screen after portraying Julieta in the comedy film La Boda de la Abuela (Grandma’s Wedding).

Renata also stars in music videos. The actress plays the love interest of Enrique Iglesias in his song “Pendejo” and appears on “Eso No Va a Suceso” by Ha-Ash. Premiering on October 6, fans of Retana can see her portraying Juana Valentina on Netflix’s newest show, La Venganza de las Juanas.