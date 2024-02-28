Diego Boneta to star in ‘El Gato,’ a comic book series

Diego Boneta is ready to play his first superhero. The Mexican actor will be leading the new Prime Video series “El Gato,” a bilingual series based on the comic book series “El Gato Negro,” written by Richard Dominguez.

©GettyImages



Diego Boneta in Mexico

The series follows Frank Guerrero, played by Boneta, a man who discovers that his recently diseased father was a famous ‘70s vigilante known as El Gato Negro. Frank returns home to Mexico and finds himself battling family members who want to take control of his father’s estate, which also includes a secret hideout where all of El Gato Negro’s gear is hidden.

“El Gato” will be run by Eric Carrasco, Turi Meyer, and Alfredo Septien, writers who’ve previously worked on series like “Supergirl,” “Smallville,” and “Foundation.” “This is a pulp thriller,” said Carrasco in a statement to Deadline. “It’s a family drama, it’s everything I love about spies and masks and secret identities. A lot of us on this team – Diego, Andrew Mittman, Steve Stark and Carla Gonzalez Vargas, and I – have been at this for a long time now, and it’s a genuine thrill to finally make the show with MGM Television and Prime Video.”

Boneta’s response to playing the character

In the case of Boneta, he seems thrilled with leading the new show. He shared the news on his social media and shared a statement with Deadline, praising his collaborators and his production company, Three Amigos. “Sharing El Gato with audiences around the world is a dream come true,” he said. “This has been a passion of mine since I started Three Amigos. Eric Carrasco and the entire team have built a character and universe that honors the superhero genre and still feels completely epic and original. It is an absolute honor to play Frank and produce this with my amazing partners at Amazon, MGM, and all other producers on this epic story. Get ready for a wild ride.”

