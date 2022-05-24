Diego Boneta talks Old Spice, Father of the Bride, and his Prime deal in this exclusive interview

Diego Boneta has had an incredible year. The Mexican actor is not only starring in Father of the Bride which hits HBO Max on June 16th, the actor, singer, and producer ﻿signed an overall deal with Prime Video with his production company Three Amigos. Beginning 2023, Boneta will produce and star in a full slate of shows in development while also creating movies, series, and more. Movies and film aside, he also partnered with Old Spice for a TikTok campaign showing off the smell- and sweat-eliminating powers of the brand’s new Sweat Defense Dry Spray. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the artist about all these exciting developments in his career. Check out our exclusive interview and watch the Old Spice campaign TikTok below.



©Diego Boneta





So how are you feeling, how’s life? It’s been a really big year for your career.

I’m feeling great. It has been a great year. I’m really excited to be a part of the new, Old Spice campaign, you know, such an iconic brand with iconic, campaigns and really, really, really funny campaigns. And I’m really happy with what we did. I think it’s in the vein of that Old Spice world, with Sweat Defense Dry Spray, and I’m really excited about Amazon overall as well, and Father of the Bride.

Tell me a little bit about what makes you most excited about this partnership with Old Spice?

Well, what makes me so excited about it is that they’re working with more Latinx talent, and being a part of this, of this new campaign is just so flattering and I’m really excited, to be a part of the new, Old Spice family. And you know, also being able to produce this campaign with them, cause it was not only me doing it, but us working on the creative together, which was a lot of fun. And the first time that we’ve done that under my production company, Three Amigos. .

Cool! Do you have an embarrassing story that you can share with us about a time you weren’t smelling so fresh? I feel like I have a couple of my own.

Oh yes. Oh yes, I have. I’ve had a couple of times where I’ve forgotten my morning routine to put some deodorant on, to put some Old Spice on and then gone to set in really, really hot and humid location, where I did definitely did not wanna lift my arms up. It was not a good situation.

I know that you are releasing a video on TikTok. What kind of, content do you like making on the app? What gets you excited?

I like just having fun with TikTok. I feel it’s like the perfect social media app to just have fun. I do a lot of videos with my family as well, with my sister. And obviously, you know, this Old Spice campaign was a lot of fun. It did not feel like a TikTok video, cause it was quite a big production, which we actually shot in my bathroom, in my bedroom.

