Canelo Álvarez and Diego Boneta sing karaoke together during a night out

Two of Mexico’s biggest stars came together for a fun night out, and now, clips of the voyage will live on the internet forever.

Luis Miguel: The Series star Diego Boneta traveled to Las Vegas over to weekend with his girlfriend, Renata Notni. The pair made their way to Sin City to support boxer Canelo Álvarez after his match against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, and regardless of the fighter’s loss that evening, the stars still followed it up with an unforgettable celebration.

Álvarez isn’t used to losing, having won 57 of 61 fights throughout his career. Still, he didn’t seem too fazed by it, stating after the match: “Sometimes in boxing, you win or lose. I lost today and he won.”

Canelo also paid some compliments to his competitor, saying that Bivol is “a really good fighter” and that “it was a good victory for him.”

With that mentality, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the boxer still had a fun night out after the match, joining Boneta and his wife for a party at Zouk Nightclub. With two Mexican stars in the building, the club ended up transforming into a celebration of all things Mexico, leaving the electronic music behind.

That’s when Canelo and Boneta both grabbed some microphones, with clips showing the celebs singing along to Luis Miguel’s “La Media Vuelta.”

According to Mitu, Álvarez reportedly spoke out about risk-taking while at the nightclub.

Those who don’t take risks don’t do anything,” he said, according to the outlet. “I want to tell you that this is going to make me a lot stronger and you can’t imagine what’s next.”