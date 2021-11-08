J Balvin says Canelo is afraid to jump on the boxing ring with him

Do you imagine a boxing match between J Balvin and Canelo? Neither do we, and it seems that it is something that we would never see because, according to the reggaeton singer, the athlete is afraid of him. The Colombian superstar took social media to share a screenshot of his Facetime conversation with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez Barragán, and their interaction is adorable.

The Mexican professional boxer and undisputed middleweight champion has a close friendship with J Balvin and considers each other family. After Canelo’s most recent fight against Caleb Plant, Balvin honored Canelo with a heartfelt message with a humorous touch.

“Until I learned that nothing is expected of anyone, but love for family is demonstrated with actions,” the artist began. “@canelo BROTHER, I LOVE YOU !! LATINO GANG.” Balvin ended his message by saying that he knows how to make Canelo act correctly. “P.S. He sent me a kiss because I told him ‘Either you behave, or I‘ll end up in the ring,’ and he’s obviously scared of me and well ... NORMAL,” he jokes.

On Saturday, November 06, Canelo and Plant met in Las Vegas, Nevada, to entertain their fans with one of the year’s most exciting fights. On the 11th-round, the Mexican sports superstar took home the victory after eliminating Caleb with a TKO.

“It means so much to me, for the history of Mexico, to be an undisputed champion,” said Alvarez. “My respect to Caleb Plant. He‘s a very difficult fighter with a lot of ability. I do respect the fighter. We’re men at the end. He wanted to continue. I said, ‘There’s no shame. We had a great fight today.‘”

“He was making things a little difficult, but [trainer] Eddy [Reynoso] told me, ‘Let’s keep with the game plan in the last two rounds here,‘” Alvarez said after unifying all four 168-pound titles. “And in the end, I got him. That’s the way it had to finish. He was already hurt, and I went in for the kill.”