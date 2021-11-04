Salma Hayek puts her Mexican tastebuds to the test on ‘Hot Ones’

Salma Hayek is an Academy Award–nominated actress and film producer who has been at the helm of box-office hits for decades—from Desperado, to Frida, to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and many more.

Her latest film is the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios release Eternals, which is set to hit theaters on November 5th. But how is she with spicy food?

Find out as the actress takes on the wings of death and adopts the show’s host, Sean Evans, as an honorary Mexican for his spice tolerance. Along the way, she discusses movie-business economics, explores the connection between Frida Kahlo and string theory, and describes a close encounter with an octopus.

Throughout her time on the beloved First We Feast series, Salma Hayek tests her tastebuds to see just how much spice she can really tolerate. Though she prides herself on her Mexican heritage and her love of spicy food, the fiery flavors do catch up to her, causing the actress to admit: “I am playing an eternal, but my tongue is still human.”

On the subject of her Mexican roots, the star gets asked about the best tacos outside of her home country, citing the taqueria she visits with her daughter, Valentina Pinault, in their home of London. In the end, though, Hayek insists the best tacos outside of Mexico are the ones she makes herself, no matter what kitchen she’s cooking in.

At the conclusion of the hot wings challenge, Salma does emerge victorious, but the spice wasn’t as easy to endure as she once thought. She even deems the host an honorary Mexican for how well he handled the heat.

Check out Salma Hayek’s Hot Ones endeavor up above.