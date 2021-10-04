The 2021 Platino Awards went down on Sunday, October 4, celebrating the best of Iberian-American cinema. The ceremony was held at the IFEMA Palacio municipal de Madrid, hosting one of the first red carpets of the fall season.

The three-hour ceremony kicked off with the award for best debut film, which was won by multi-Spanish Goya winner Pilar Palomera for her debut feature Las Niñas (The Girls), a semi-autobiographic coming-of-age story set in the year 1992.

But before the night got started, the stars made their dramatic red carpet entrances, with actors, actresses, directors, producers, and more putting on their best digs to make their way through the hoards of cameras. Names like Diego Boneta, Renata Notni, Diego Luna, Marina de Tavira, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and more all made an appearance, looking absolutely amazing in their glitzy gowns and stunning suits.

Check out the best looks from the 2021 Platino Awards down below: