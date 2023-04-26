Chicharito Hernández and Peso Pluma have a blast at NBA game

Like most people, Chicharito Hernández and Peso Pluma are big fans of LeBron James. The two were spotted at the most recent Los Angeles Lakers match, and were photographed celebrating the team’s win.

The LA Galaxy Twitter account memorialized their encounter, captioning it with the lyrics of one Peso Pluma’s songs. “Bélicos ya somos, bélicos morimos,” read the lyrics, which can broadly translate to “We’re warriors already, warriors we’ll die.” The photo shows Peso Pluma and Chicharito smiling at the cameras and showing off how excited they were to be watching the match and to be meeting each other.

The photo was also shared by Chicharito, who excitedly called out Peso Pluma in his caption. “What a great atmosphere last night with my Lakers playoff win!” he wrote. “I also don’t want to miss out on the fact that I had the fortune of meeting a phenomenon!”

Peso Pluma replied to his caption, sharing that he is also a fan of Chicharito. “You are great brother! Much admiration and respect,” he wrote.

Chicharito plays professional soccer for the LA Galaxy, joining the team in the year 2020. Before making his move to the US, Chicharito played for some of the world’s biggest soccer teams, including Sevilla, Real Madrid, and West Ham United.

Peso Pluma is also a Mexican star. The singer is only 23 years old and has rapidly climbed Mexican charts, with his song “Ella Baila Sola” becoming the first Regional Mexican song to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 100. He is known for infusing the Regional Mexican genre with commercial sounds like reggaeton, rap and Hip Hop.