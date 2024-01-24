Chicharito Hernández to rejoin Chivas, his childhood soccer club

Chicharito Hernández is going back to his roots. The Mexican player has just signed a contract with the Mexican team Chivas. Hernández launched his professional career with Chivas, first signing with the team in 2006.

©GettyImages



Chicharito Hernandez playing for Chivas

The news were on press release issued by Chivas. "ChivaBrothers, it's official! Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández returns to the team of his amores for the Clausura 2024. We are convinced that his love for the institution, the experience acquired during his successful career and the leadership that characterizes him will be reflected in this new stage with Chivas."

Hernández also shared the news on his social media, posting a video of Chivas’ fans printing the team’s jersey with Chicharito’s name printed in the back. In the end, Chicharito himself makes an appearance, wearing the jersey with the number 14 printed on it. “My home, my family, my team, my everything,” he wrote in Spanish on X. We’ll see each other soon!”

Chivas is a team based in Guadalajara, a city where Hernández spent much of his youth. The team is the Liga MX’s second most succesful team, and is managed by Fernando Gago, who used to play for Real Madrid when he was a player.

Since leaving Chivas, Hernández has acquired international fame, playing in Europe in teams like West Ham United, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester United, and more.

Mi casa, mi familia, mi equipo, mi todo. Nos vemos pronto! @Chivaspic.twitter.com/GhMtucRGul — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (@CH14_) January 24, 2024

Chicharito’s career in the US

Hernández played for the LA Galaxy since 2020, following a couple of years spent in Spain. He left Los Angeles in November of last year, after his contract expired and he suffered an ACL injury that left him unable to play for most of the season. He’s the all time goal-scorer in Mexico’s national team, scoring 52 goals in 109 appearances.