Chicharito Hernández confirms he’s leaving LA Galaxy

Javier Hernández, better known as Chicharito, is closing a chapter of his career. The Mexican soccer player has shared the news that he’s moving on from the LA Galaxy, the team where he’s played since 2019. The statement was made on Instagram, with Hernández sharing a touching message for his fans and the team.

The post is made up of various images, including one where Hernández is seen signing shirts for his fans, and another where he’s wearing his Galaxy jersey that reads his name on the back and the captain armband. “Life becomes exciting when you allow yourself to change and evolve to new challenges. Thanks to everyone who was involved in my journey these 4 years. Thank you for everything,” reads the post.

Followers and friends wished him the best on his future plans and thanked him for his work on the team. Many were speculating that he was making a move to Mexico or to Europe. “Vacations are over, my chicha,” wrote a fan. “Now come to the team that gave you everything that made you a European icon.” He likely referred to Guadalajara, the team where Hernandez played a large part of his youth and senior career. He then moved on to various teams in Europe, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, West Ham United, and Sevilla.

©GettyImages



Hernández playing against the Los Angeles Football Club

LA Galaxy’s statement

LA Galaxy has thanked Hernández for his performance over the past years and wished him the best in his career. "We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy," said Greg Vanney, the LA Galaxy’s head coach. "In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Related Video: Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support Loading the player...