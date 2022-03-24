Rosalia seen with boyfriend Rauw Alejandro during Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match in Madrid

ROSALÍA and boyfriend Rauw Alejandro enjoy Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match in Spain

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

ROSALÍA is taking some much-deserved time off after releasing her album to enjoy a fun day out with her boyfriend, Rauw Alejandro.

The MOTOMAMI singer and the reggaetonero were spotted at a soccer match in ROSALÍA’S native Spain, watching a match between the most successful clubs in the country: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

While the international superstar can’t be seen wearing any merch for either team, the singer was featured in a commercial for FC Barcelona back in 2018, so it’s safe to assume she’s a fan of the club.

Luckily for her and all of the fans in attendance rooting for Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s former team ended up victorious, beating real Madrid in a 4 -0 stunner.

ROSALÍA and Rauw

Their trip to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium comes following the release of ROSALÍA’s first album in years, MOTOMAMI. The project is being praised by fans and critics alike, including Cardi B, who told her millions of followers that even those who don’t speak Spanish will enjoy the project.

As for Alejandro, he’s since traveled from Spain to Mexico for multiple nights of sold out concerts. After performing at Arena Monterrey and Auditorio TelMex, Rauw will make his way back to the States for shows from Brooklyn, NY to Los Angeles, CA.

Still, even with such busy schedules, ROSALÍA and Rauw make time for a date night now and then.


