Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández shares how he feels to be labeled as an absent father

Like never before, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández opened up about one of the most challenging situations he has faced in his adult life: being away from his children, Noah and Nala. The Los Angeles Galaxy striker sat down with Jorge Ramos and expressed his feelings about this situation and how he feels to be labeled as an absent father.

Ramos, who premiered Vix’s Algo Personal a few weeks ago, told Hernández that “it must be hard to be away from them,” to which the Mexican soccer player replied: “Yes. I haven’t shown or said anything these two years, but people have said that I am a terrible father when they have no idea. Is it because I have not posted anything, right? So how are they going to know if I’m a good parent or a bad parent?

©Algo Personal





“Clearly, it’s something that hurts you, right?” the journalist asked, to which Chicharito responded with tears in his eyes: “Yes, I have experienced a lot of pain, yes, a lot.”

Ramos gave the 33-year-old player a break by changing the subject and putting aside his facet as a father to steer the conversation toward soccer, his arrival at the Galaxy, and his notable absence from the Mexican team.

The story of Javier Hernandez and Sarah Kohan

In 2021, months after the birth of their second daughter, the model and the soccer player began their divorce proceedings after a couple of years together.

In July of that year, in the middle of their divorce, Sarah Kohan’s statements were released, claiming that Javier Hernández was not involved in the development of his children. “He is not involved in the daily life of his two minor children,” Kohan’s lawyer said at the time.

In an interview with The Ringer, Hernández acknowledged that he made mistakes along the way, which led him to break up his marriage. “I wasn’t the best partner I needed to be; I wasn’t the best father I wanted to be. I wasn’t a great friend; I wasn’t the great human being I wanted to be,“ he said at the time.