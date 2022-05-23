2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Alexis Ohanian takes daughter Olympia mini-golfing for sweet ‘daddy-daughter date’

“Golf icon in the making.”

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

When you’ve got a sports legend like Serena Williams as your mother, it’s hard to imagine not having a natual ability to excel at...well, pretty much anything.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram on Sunday, May 22 to show off his daughter Olympia’s recent attempt at playing mini-golf for a daddy-daughter date. While the 4-year-old might have a knack for sports, she wasn’t exactly taking this day on the course seriously, according to her father’s caption.

“I made the mistake of thinking my 4 year old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date,” he wrote under a series of pics showing Olympia on the mini-golf course. As for her questionable footwear, the toddler wore some sparkly silver Mary Janes--adorable, but not the best sports attire.

He went on to post one of the pictures to his stories, writing, “golf icon in the making.”

Ohanian, who shares Olympia with wife Serena Williams, loves to share photos of his little one on social media. He also created a baby doll named Qai Qai for his daughter, putting his experience as a tech genius to good use.

“I wasn’t shopping for kids‘ toys 30 years ago, 40 years ago when I was a kid, but I do think the landscape has gotten much better when it comes to not just more diversity, but more diversity of ideas and opportunities, especially for girls,” Ohanian told PEOPLE. “I think every parent really wants their child — son or daughter — to feel like they have infinite opportunity; to have the ability to explore and find what really motivates them and interests them and to keep that curiosity as long as possible.”

