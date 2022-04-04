Serena Williams and daughter Olympia look pretty in pink in matching Balmain dresses

Fans can’t get enough of Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia’s adorable matching mother-daughter moments.

The 40-year-old tennis star and her 4-year-old daughter wore matching pink outfits in the latest set of photos for Serena’s Instagram, which boasts more than 14.5 million followers.

©Serena Williams





“Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd,” the tennis star wrote in her caption on Monday, April 4. Serena went on to add that her and the little one were modeling for a Bailman campaign, a brand that’s a favorite among many celebs.

This is far from the first time Williams has indulged us by posting some seriously sweet photos of her and her daughter in matching ensembles. The 4-year-old has even donned some of the same outfits her mom has sported on the tennis court, proving she’s her mini-me in all aspects of life.

©Serena Williams





Williams shares her daughter, full name Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The pair first met in 2015, at a hotel in Rome. They sat at tables right next to each other in a restaurant, which led to them sparking up conversation and grabbing breakfast together the following morning.

They got engaged at the same hotel in December of the following year. Before they were able to have the wedding, They had their daughter together prior to getting married in 2017.