That time Serena Williams challenged strangers at a random tennis court

Next time you’re playing tennis get ready because Serena Williams might show up and challenge you for a 1 on 1. This week, Sportscenter reminded us of a 2017 video of Serena walking by a random tennis court and challenging the winner of the match. “So I think they are in the middle of playing out points, I’m gonna ask them if I can have the winner,” she says with a laugh.

Serena was hoping they wouldn’t recognize her, but the players ended up being fans who couldn’t believe they were face to face with the champ. “Is this for real?” One of them said.

The players both looked sweaty at the end of the clip, so they might have ended up playing 2 against 1. While they did have a slight advantage considering Serena played in what looks like UGG boots and not in her Nikes, she ended up winning the math. “Moral of the story, you never know when ill be coming to a tennis court near you,” the professional tennis player said into the camera.

There haven’t been any recent videos of Serena challenging strangers on the court, but her life and career has evolved. The fashion designer, film and TV production, and mom has even hit the runway, walking in her first show in 2019. Last month, she paid tribute to Virgil Abloh walking the runway at the Off-While Paris Fashion Week show. On Friday, Williams shared a behind-the-scenes from the special show honoring her late friend.