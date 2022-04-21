Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have pledged $13 million each to join a bid for Chelsea Football Club

Two of the most talented athletes in their respective fields are joining forces to get a peice of the most popular sport in the world.

On Thursday, April 21, Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton pledged an estimated £10 million ($13.06 million) each to join a bid for the Chelsea Football Club.

According to reports from ESPN, Williams and Hamilton joined former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton’s bid for the team. Alongside the two superstar athletes, Broughton is also joined by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world.

The outlet also reports private equity veterans Josh Harris and David Blitzer--who own multiple sport teams including the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers--are also backing Broughton’s bid.

Serena Williams is already involved in the world of soccer as she is already an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City FC, which will make its debut in the National Women’s Soccer League later this month.

Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are also on the shortlist to buy the Premier League club, ESPN reports.

Bids to buy Chelsea Football Club began after the club’s current owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, announced he was putting the team up for sale in a statement on last month. His decision came following British government sanctions imposed on him following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich wrote in a statement on March 2.