New Music Friday: The Hottest Release from Drake, Cazzu & Young Miko, Jonas Brothers, and more

Is Drake confessing his love from Kim Kardashian?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

If you’re looking to add new music to your playlist look no further because we have a round-up of 10 new songs that were released this week. From the artists you love to rising stars, check out some bangers below.

1. Cazzu, Young Miko- Brinca

Cazzu and Young Miko have us ready to jump with “Brinca.” The song has a sick beat and comes with a music video starring the two women making their mark on Latin trap music.


2. Yahritza Y Su Esencia & Grupo Frontera - Frágil

Gen-Z siblings Yahritza Y Su Esencia collaborate with Grupo Frontera for “Frágil.” The regional Mexican artists are taking over the genre, and it’s been a long awaited release for their fans.


3. Drake - Search & Rescue

Drake includes a sample of Kim Kardashian’s voice on his new song, and includes a look alike on the cover art.


4. Melanie Martinez - MILK OF THE SIREN

Melanie Martinez releases “MILK OF THE SIREN” which is the third and last deluxe track on their third studio album, PORTALS. It’s a remastered version of Melanie’s leaked 2021 track, “Sirens.”


5. Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

The Jonas Brothers release their awaited “Waffle House.” The group is dropping their new album, THE ALBUM, May 12. It’s a fun and catchy hit perfect for Spring.


6. Peso Pluma, Blessd - Las Morras

Fresh off the release of his song “Chanel” with Becky G, Peso Pluma drops “Las Morras.” Featuring Blessd, the music video has over 2.4 million views.


7. Dalex- Down

Puerto Rican singer Dalex adds a romantic spin to the urban genre with “Down.”


8. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Bruise

Composed of siblings Brandon and Savannah Hudson, Between Friends releases “Bruise.” The duo were quarterfinalists on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent in 2013. The fun song will have you grooving.


9. SIDHU MOOSE WALA : Mera Na Feat. Burna Boy & Steel Banglez | Navkaran Brar

Gaining 9.5 million views in one day, Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na” featuring Burna Boy and & Steel Banglez is trending #5 on YouTube.


10. Ellie Goulding - Better Man

Ellie Goulding shows off her vocals with “Better Man.” The song is apart ofher fifth studio album “Highter Than Heaven.”


