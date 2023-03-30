Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter defend Eva Longoria after Eric Braeden’s diss

Eva Longoria’s loyal friends are coming to her defense after she was the center of a Twitter rant. On March 19, Eric Braeden took to the social media site with thumbs of fury, saying she “wasn’t good enough to survive the pressures of daytime television.” Her friends Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter called the whole thing “unwarranted.”



Braeden, who is 81, starred as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless. He was seemingly offended after Longoria opened up about she wasn’t paid enough to live off being an actor when she was on the show, so she kept her day job as a headhunter.

She told Chris Wallace she would “hide the fact” that she was on the show to her clients, “because they didn’t want, like, a dumb actress handing their accounts.” “I was like the opposite of a publicist’s dream. I was like, ‘Don’t tell anybody I’m on that show,’” Longoria said.

The Emmy Award-winning actor took to Twitter to write, “EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that ‘housewife’ show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue!”



“Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert [De Niro] to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!” He continued in another Tweet.

In her defense

Winter and Sánchez, who are married, addressed the issue on the latest episode of their He Said, Ella Dijo podcast, per PEOPLE.

Winter said the soap veteran was a “grumpy actor.” “I don’t even want to give him the courtesy of reading everything he says,” he said, adding he didn’t think it deserved blacklash because nothing she said was inappropriate.



“This guy is completely out of line, in my opinion, because he doesn’t know what Eva’s financial stance was at that time in her career. I guarantee you he was making a ton more money than she was,” he said.

“It’s really awful,” Sanchez, who appeared on the Longoria-produced Devious Maids agreed. The Rush Hour 2 star went on to call for Braeden to apologize because it was “completely uncalled for.”

The Rookie star had a theory for why Braeden got involved, saying he was trying to get back into the spotlight by making “it a point to defend daytime, which she was not attacking.”