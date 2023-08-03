Sofia Vergara enjoys her ‘LA nights’ in new photos

Sofia Vergara is enjoying her life. The Colombian actress and media personality has been sharing frequent updates on her social media, showing her having fun, traveling, and spending plenty of time with her friends. Her most recent post shows a look at one of her outings over the past week, where she went to SoHo House alongside some friends.

Vergara’s post is made up of an image and a video. The photo shows her looking stunning and standing in front of her mirror in her luxurious bathroom. She looks straight at her reflection and is wearing a black sleeveless top and some light washed jeans. The video was taken on a photobooth on SoHo House, located in West Hollywood. In it, Vergara and two friends smile while showing off different poses.

In July of this year, Vergara and her husband of seven years Joe Manganiello announced they’d be getting a divorce. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” reads the joint statement shared with Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara and Manganiello at 2019’s Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce

Manganiello filed for divorce and Vergara responded, citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking the court to uphold their prenup. In her documentation, Vergara made it clear that she wanted to retain various assets, including jewelry, artwork, and other valuables. She also stated she wanted to preserve the earnings she made before, during, and after her marriage to Manganiello.