Vanessa Bryant brought the memory of Kobe Bryant to Taylor Swift’s concert

It’s hard to turn back once you become a Taylor Swift fan! That’s why Vanessa Bryant brought the memory of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, to the SoFi Stadium on Thursday for the Taylor Swift concert.

The 41-year-old philanthropist took to social media to share photos of her experience at the concert and the unique and customized denim jacket she wore to watch Swift perform.

©GettyImages



Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and late NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

One of the photos shows the garment emblazoned with a 2015 image of Swift and Kobe at the Staples Center. The special moment between the singer and the basketball legend player was a surprise for Swift in which the late athlete appeared with a banner that read, “Most sold-out performances.”

The rest of the photos showed the lyrics “Say You’ll Remember Me” from the “Wildest Dreams” bracelets from her daughter Natalia Bryant. “My @taylorswift stack,” Vanessa captioned the photo. “Thanks for my bracelets @nataliabryant.”

©Vanessa Bryant





The concert comes over a month after Vanessa Bryant and her daughters had a getaway in Spain. The picturesque journey featured Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Their Spanish escapade began in the captivating city of Marbella, where they relished poolside relaxation, breathtaking ocean vistas, and delectable cuisine. A heartfelt family portrait captured them on a charming cobblestone street, immortalizing their love and togetherness against the coastal backdrop. Captioning the slideshow of treasured moments from their trip, Vanessa wrote, “June/July 🇪🇸.”

The proud mother of four shares her daughters with her late husband, the legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with their daughter Gianna, who was 13 years old.