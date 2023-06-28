Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against a former executive that trash-talked about Kobe and their daughter

Vanessa Bryant just landed a massive win in her lawsuit against BodyArmor, one of Kobe Bryant’s significant investments. The court awarded her a whopping $1.5 million in a case she bravely picked up after her husband’s passing.

As you may know, Kobe invested $6 million in BodyArmor back in 2013, and when Coca-Cola bought the company years later, he made a cool $400 million in the sale. However, when former Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter claimed that the late basketball star promised her a two percent cut of his investment, things got messy. Kobe denied the claim, and Carter took him to court.

©GettyImages



Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against exec who insulted Kobe

Vanessa then filed a countersuit against Carter, accusing her of violating her employment contract by speaking ill of Kobe and his family. According to Vanessa, Carter called Kobe derogatory names and referred to Vanessa as the “devil” and a “psycho.” She even insulted their youngest child by saying they had “botox lips.”

Thankfully, an arbitrator ruled in Vanessa’s favor, and she was awarded $1.5 million in lawyer fees. She’s not entirely done yet, though. Vanessa and Kobe’s legal team await an Orange County Superior Court judge to ratify the decision.

Vanessa Bryant still has a relationship with BodyArmor

A heartwarming tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy was unveiled at Wilson Park in Compton, CA, thanks to the joint efforts of BODYARMOR Sports Drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The newly refurbished basketball court, situated in the Los Angeles area where Kobe Bryant made a name for himself as a Naismith Hall of Fame basketball player for the hometown Lakers, is part of the organization’s commitment to hydrating athletes, funding youth clinics, and renovating sporting facilities across the country.

All in all, it’s been a long and challenging journey for Vanessa, but she’s come out on top. We can only imagine how proud Kobe would be of her strength and resilience.