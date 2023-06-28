Kobe Bryant's Hand And Foot Prints Placed At TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt©GettyImages
A massive win

Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against a former executive that trash-talked about Kobe and their daughter

The court awarded her a whopping $1.5 million in a case she bravely picked up after her husband’s passing

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Vanessa Bryant just landed a massive win in her lawsuit against BodyArmor, one of Kobe Bryant’s significant investments. The court awarded her a whopping $1.5 million in a case she bravely picked up after her husband’s passing.

As you may know, Kobe invested $6 million in BodyArmor back in 2013, and when Coca-Cola bought the company years later, he made a cool $400 million in the sale. However, when former Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter claimed that the late basketball star promised her a two percent cut of his investment, things got messy. Kobe denied the claim, and Carter took him to court.

2017 Tribeca Film Festival - Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Kobe Bryant With Glen Keane©GettyImages
Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against exec who insulted Kobe

Vanessa then filed a countersuit against Carter, accusing her of violating her employment contract by speaking ill of Kobe and his family. According to Vanessa, Carter called Kobe derogatory names and referred to Vanessa as the “devil” and a “psycho.” She even insulted their youngest child by saying they had “botox lips.”

Thankfully, an arbitrator ruled in Vanessa’s favor, and she was awarded $1.5 million in lawyer fees. She’s not entirely done yet, though. Vanessa and Kobe’s legal team await an Orange County Superior Court judge to ratify the decision.

Related

Vanessa Bryant shares tributes for her daughter Gigi’s 17th birthday

Vanessa Bryant unveils L.A basketball court to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy

Vanessa Bryant shares emotional Father’s Day tribute for L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant still has a relationship with BodyArmor

A heartwarming tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy was unveiled at Wilson Park in Compton, CA, thanks to the joint efforts of BODYARMOR Sports Drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The newly refurbished basketball court, situated in the Los Angeles area where Kobe Bryant made a name for himself as a Naismith Hall of Fame basketball player for the hometown Lakers, is part of the organization’s commitment to hydrating athletes, funding youth clinics, and renovating sporting facilities across the country.

All in all, it’s been a long and challenging journey for Vanessa, but she’s come out on top. We can only imagine how proud Kobe would be of her strength and resilience.

Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more