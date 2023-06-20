A heartwarming tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy was unveiled today at Wilson Park in Compton, CA, thanks to the joint efforts of BODYARMOR Sports Drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The newly refurbished basketball court, situated in the Los Angeles area where Kobe Bryant made a name for himself as a Naismith Hall of Fame basketball player for the hometown Lakers, is part of the organization’s commitment to hydrating athletes, funding youth clinics, and renovating sporting facilities across the country.

BODYARMOR Sports Drink announced its official partnership with MMSF, founded in the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, in 2022. “Working alongside The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation last year was incredibly rewarding,” said Federico Muyshondt, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition’s CEO. “We renovated nine basketball courts across the country in 2022, and we are honored to be kicking off our second year of partnership and tenth court right here in LA. We hope to make a positive impact on the community by providing accessibility to sports now and for years to come.”