Vanessa Bryant shares emotional Father’s Day tribute for L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

As families around the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18th, countless people expressed gratitude for their dads, and celebrities were no exception. Vanessa Bryant’s tribute stood out as an emotionally charged testament to the extraordinary bond she shared with Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers icon, and the sweet moments he experienced with his daughters.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant with their daughter Natalia at Los Angeles Angels game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 23, 2005.

Vanessa took to Instagram to share a touching post capturing the essence of Kobe Bryant’s role as a devoted father. She shared a montage of photos that captured sweet moments of Kobe with his beloved daughters, including Gigi, who also tragically passed away two years ago.

Additionally, the collection included photos of the athlete on the courts demonstrating his passion for the game, as well as tender glimpses of him being a loving father. Vanessa Bryant captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to the very best girl daddy.”

A friend of the couple, David Beckham, also commented, “Best daddy ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and tagged both @kobebryant and @vanessabryant. The post received an outpouring of love from their esteemed circle of celebrity friends, such as Ciara, Mario Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Vin Diesel, Kathy Hilton, and Maria Shriver, among many others who, through comments, likes and hearts shared their support.

Kobe’s daughter Natalia Bryant, also paid honor to her father in an Instagram story that thanked her “daddy” for being the best father in the world.

©Natalia Bryan



Natalia Bryant honors her dad, Kobe Bryant for Father’s Day.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident on January 26th, 2020. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, were left behind to mourn their unfortunate and too soon departure. The void created by the absence of this remarkable athlete and devoted father is deeply felt by both their immediate family and the entire world.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant seen asking for a low five from his daughters Gianna, Natalia during the basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in 2015.

However, Kobe’s profound legacy continues to endure, not only as one of the greatest basketball players of our time, but also as an inspiring figure known for his unwavering commitment to being a loving and supportive “Girl Dad.”

Even today, Kobe’s impact and influence resonates strongly with many communities. His memorable presence is a constant source of motivation and inspiration for aspiring young athletes, encouraging them to dream big and strive to make a significant impact, much like he did during his remarkable career.

©GettyImages



Two murals honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

