Did Eminem skip his daughter Alaina’s wedding? Here’s what the internet thinks

Eminem’s daughter, Alaina Scott, celebrated her wedding over the past week. Despite the celebratory mood that permeates her photos, some fans of the beloved rapper are wondering if there’s some trouble between him and his daughter, and if he decided to skip out the wedding.

On Monday, Scott shared several posts of her wedding to Matt Moeller. The photos and videos show her getting ready for her wedding, and then various photos of her and her husband celebrating their wedding day. In some pictures, the two are joined by their friends and family, with no footage showing Eminem. Fans quickly began wondering if Eminem had skipped out on the event.

“Marshall wasn’t at the wedding?” wrote someone on Twitter.

While many began criticizing the fact that Eminem apparently skipped out on the wedding, others shared that they didn’t know the truth and that perhaps there were no photos of him since he didn’t want to eclipse his daughter on her big day. “He absolutely deserves privacy and no there’s not going to be any pictures of him for the public he doesn’t want him being famous steal the light from his daughter on the most special day of her life he wants her wedding day to be about his daughter not him what a great father,” wrote a second person.

Scott and Moeller married last Friday, in Detroit and had been engaged since December 2021. The pair had previously dated for seven years. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.“In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

Eminem’s other daughter, Hailie Jade, served as her sister’s maid of honor.

