Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shares a photo kissing her boyfriend

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, has a new love in her life. A day after Valentine’s Day, Hailie shared a photo kissing her boyfriend.
Eminem’s daughters Hailie and Alaina support their father as he takes a knee during Super Bowl Halftime Show
Super Bowl: Take a look at Taylor Rapp’s marriage proposal after winning with the Rams
The photo features the two on Santa Monica pier, kissing while the sun sets. “Yesterday & everyday,” she captioned it. Over social media, the two shared their Valentine’s day plans, which included brunch at Elephante and spending some time at King and Queen Cantina.
The couple also went on a ride on the Santa Monica Ferris Wheel, where they were accompanied by a larger group of friends, made up of Hailie’s family, including her young sister, Alaina and her uncle, Nathan Mathers. The two were joined by their romantic partners.
Alaina also shared several photos of what they were up to in Valentine’s Day. She captioned it: “photo dump because rumor is this was the best Valentine’s Day ever. Love California and these people.”
The day before, Hailie, Alaina and Nathan shared photos of their seats at the Super Bowl, where Eminem performed in the Half Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.
During the half time show, Hailie posted stories on her Instagram, singing along to one of her father’s most famous song, “Lose Yourself.” Haile shared a post on Instagram writing, “Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford.”
Hailie Jade is 26 years old, and is the daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott, whom he married twice, at first in 1999 and then in 2006. While the two are not together, they have a friendly relationship. Eminem has two other kids, Alaina and Stevie.