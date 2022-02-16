Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shares a photo kissing her boyfriend

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, has a new love in her life. A day after Valentine’s Day, Hailie shared a photo kissing her boyfriend.

The photo features the two on Santa Monica pier, kissing while the sun sets. “Yesterday & everyday,” she captioned it. Over social media, the two shared their Valentine’s day plans, which included brunch at Elephante and spending some time at King and Queen Cantina.

The couple also went on a ride on the Santa Monica Ferris Wheel, where they were accompanied by a larger group of friends, made up of Hailie’s family, including her young sister, Alaina and her uncle, Nathan Mathers. The two were joined by their romantic partners.

Alaina also shared several photos of what they were up to in Valentine’s Day. She captioned it: “photo dump because rumor is this was the best Valentine’s Day ever. Love California and these people.”

The day before, Hailie, Alaina and Nathan shared photos of their seats at the Super Bowl, where Eminem performed in the Half Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.